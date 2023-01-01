The lovely 17th-century Vanha Kirkko is one of the highlights of Uusikaupunki. In keeping with the maritime roots of its parishioners, it has a star-spangled, barrel-vaulted roof that resembles a ship’s hull. The interior has retained the original rustic pews and paintings, as well as wooden sculptures dating from the 15th and 16th centuries. Outside are the well-tended graves of young Finns who died during the 1939–40 Winter War.

After the construction of the Uusi Kirkko, this building served as a museum for 75 years. It still contains some old wagons and other oddball artefacts.