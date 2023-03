Legend has it that the first Swedish crusade arrived in the 1150s at the village of Kalanti, about 9km east of Uusikaupunki. Led by King Erik, the party also contained Henry, bishop of Uppsala, who spread Christianity in Finland. The 14th-century St Olaf's Church in Kalanti contains exquisite frescos, one of which depicts the historic occasion of Bishop Henry meeting a devilish pagan on the Finnish coast.