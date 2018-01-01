Welcome to Pori

Try to get to Pori (Swedish: Björneborg) during its renowned jazz festival, which attracts 150,000 visitors annually and has the Finns scatting in the streets for a week in July. The whole town buzzes; even the local football team changed its name a couple of decades ago to FC Jazz.

After the festival, Pori settles back down to business as an industrial centre and one of the most important deep-water harbours in Finland. It's a regional cultural centre (even besides the jazz festival), with a lively theatre scene, a contemporary art museum and an architectural landmark in nearby Noormarkku.

