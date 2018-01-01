Welcome to Kokkola

The biggest attraction in Kokkola (Swedish: Karleby) is its charming Neristan (Lower Town; Old Town) where the town’s sailors and fisherfolk once lived. Until the 1960s fishing boats could sail up the coffee-coloured river to sell fish in the kauppatori, but you wouldn’t believe it to look at the shallow water today. As with the Kvarken archipelago, the land around Kokkola is rising, which means that Kokkola is chasing its port as the sea gets further from the town.

Read More