Welcome to Kalajoki
Families flock here to spend their summer holidays in colourful timber cottages snuggled in the white sand dunes or in gleaming resorts overlooking the beach. Swimming, golf and Nordic walking (which was invented here) keep visitors active in summer, along with water parks, adventure parks and all manner of outdoor fun. Winter offers great cross-country skiing.
Kalajoki village is just off the highway, with most of the facilities (bus station, banks). The resort area – with the beach, airfield and most accommodation – is 6km south of the village in the Kalajoen Hiekkasärkät (Kalajoki Dunes).
Top experiences in Kalajoki
