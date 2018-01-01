Welcome to Mänttä

Set on a narrow isthmus between fast-flowing rapids, Mänttä grew around its paper mill, founded in the mid-19th century by the Serlachius dynasty. Progressive in outlook, the family endeavoured to build a model industrial community and endowed the town with noble buildings and art. In recent times, two impressive museums founded by the Serlachius family have led to Mänttä marketing itself as Finland's 'Art Town'. The Serlachius Museum Gösta attracts art-goers from around the globe, and is the most persuasive reason to head here. The best time to visit is between mid-June and August, during the Mänttä Art Festival.