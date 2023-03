Of all Tigray’s rock-hewn churches, Mikael Imba, possibly dating from the 11th century, most resembles those seen at Lalibela. A three-quarter monolith, the interior is huge (16.6m wide and 9m deep) with 25 pillars (nine freestanding) holding up the 6m-high ceiling. The view from here is great. It’s 9km south of Atsbi and has an easy 20-minute ascent, which is finished with a short ladder. There’s no public transport here.