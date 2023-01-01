Abuna Abraham

Rectangular in shape, with six massive free-standing pillars, this large and impressive 14th-century church (also known as Debre Tsion) is known for its diverse architectural features, including decorated cupolas, bas-reliefs and carved crosses on the walls and ceiling. It also has beautiful, though faded and damaged, 16th-century murals and an unusual, large 15th-century ceremonial fan. It sits like a fortress on a hill about 500m south of Dugem.

It can be accessed either from Dugem or the same parking area as Yohannes Maequdi. Either way it’s a steep one-hour walk up the back of the mountain.