Though not visited very often, this is considered one of Gheralta’s finest churches. The cruciform plan is hewn into a dome-like rock and it has good unfaded frescoes and carefully carved columns, pillars, cupolas and arches. It’s around 15km southwest of Abuna Yemata Guh and requires a steep climb, negotiating a few obstacles on the way; plan on a 3½-hour trip up to the church and back.