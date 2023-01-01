In the mountains about 5km due east of Adwa, the monastery of Abba Garima is said to have been founded by one of the Nine Saints in the 6th century. It’s known for its collection of religious artefacts, including what may be Ethiopia’s two oldest manuscripts, perhaps dating to sometime between AD 330 and AD 650. They’re kept in a proper museum in glass cases along with a few old crosses, crowns, robes etc.

The main church has modern paintings, mostly behind plastic sheeting, but the geometric ceiling paintings are an unusual sight.

Head 6km south of Adwa before turning east for the final 2.5km.