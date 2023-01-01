High atop the mountain and not visible from the ground below, this rectangular chapel has six freestanding pillars that support a ceiling carved with geometrical designs. While it’s best known for well-preserved murals, it’s less striking overall than Abuna Abraham and most visitors remember the intense atmosphere rather than the architecture. It’s accessed from the village of Matari (park by the school) and is around a one-hour walk via a steep footpath.
Yohannes Maequdi
Rock-hewn Churches of Tigray
