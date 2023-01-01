Abraha We Atsbeha

Architecturally speaking, this 10th-century church is one of Tigray’s finest. It’s large and cruciform in shape, with cruciform pillars and well-preserved 17th- and 18th-century murals and a wonderful wooden door. Some of the church treasures, including what’s believed to be King Atsbeha’s golden shoes, are properly displayed in glass cases in the adjacent museum. It’s by the road 15km west of Wukro or 23km from Megab.

The obtrusive portico was an attempt by Italians to win over locals by proving they weren’t Muslims.