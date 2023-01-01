One of the best museums in Ethiopia's north, Wukro Museum begins with some displays on generators and electricity in Wukro, which are interesting enough, but head instead for the southern wing with its fine exhibition hall covering archaeological finds from the 7th-century Sabean site of Meqaber Ga'ewa and elsewhere. There are tablet inscriptions, Axumite coins and a fine sacrificial altar. The labelling and information panels in English are outstanding, and there's no real need for a guide here.