Meqaber Ga'ewa

Rock-hewn Churches of Tigray

This ancient site is little more than a barely accessible archaeological dig, but it's an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to the 7th-century-BC Sabean civilisation. Far more interesting than the site itself are the finds in Wukro Museum.

  • Lonely Planet Traveller Magazine, Issue 66, Ethiopia, In the beginning Priest sitting on ledge outside Abuna Yemata Guh cave church.

    Abuna Yemata Guh

    17.74 MILES

    There's nowhere on earth quite like Abuna Yemata Guh. Although less impressive architecturally than most, the church is spectacularly sited within a cliff…

  • Debre Tsion Abraham church in the Gheralta Cluster of Tigray region.

  • Abreha Atsbeha Christian church in Tigray, Ethiopia.

  • Maryam Korkor

    Maryam Korkor

    16.64 MILES

    Although an unsightly green from the outside, this impressive, cross-shaped church is known for its architectural features (cruciform pillars, arches and…

  • Mikael Debre Selam

    Mikael Debre Selam

    18.24 MILES

    This church or ‘church within a church’ has an exceptional brown-and-white, Aksumite-style facade fronting its inner rock-hewn section. The bright, modern…

  • Maryam Papaseit

  • Medhane Alem Kesho

    Medhane Alem Kesho

    14.47 MILES

    Also known as Adi Kesho, after its location, this is one of Tigray’s oldest, tallest and finest rock-hewn churches. Its exterior and interior walls are…

  • Abuna Gebre Mikael

    Abuna Gebre Mikael

    20.42 MILES

    Though not visited very often, this is considered one of Gheralta’s finest churches. The cruciform plan is hewn into a dome-like rock and it has good…

1. Wukro Cherkos

2.14 MILES

This crooked cruciform sandstone church is semi-monolithic and boasts beautiful cruciform pillars (notice the swirling sandstone laminae), cubical…

2. Wukro Museum

2.59 MILES

One of the best museums in Ethiopia's north, Wukro Museum begins with some displays on generators and electricity in Wukro, which are interesting enough,…

3. Abraha We Atsbeha

4.61 MILES

Architecturally speaking, this 10th-century church is one of Tigray’s finest. It’s large and cruciform in shape, with cruciform pillars and…

4. Yohannes Maequdi

10.56 MILES

High atop the mountain and not visible from the ground below, this rectangular chapel has six freestanding pillars that support a ceiling carved with…

5. Dugem Selassie

11.6 MILES

Built into a small outcrop rather than a big hill, this church feels like a tomb and may have been one before being converted. The 19th-century ‘new’…

6. Abuna Abraham

11.68 MILES

Rectangular in shape, with six massive free-standing pillars, this large and impressive 14th-century church (also known as Debre Tsion) is known for its…

7. Mikael Barka

11.81 MILES

Atop a small but panoramic hill and behind an ugly 1960s facade sits this better-than-average rock-hewn church. It has thick cruciform pillars, small…

8. Maryam Papaseit

12.27 MILES

In a pretty valley south of Hawzien and signposted off the Megab-Wukro road, Maryam Papaseit is one of the most accessible and rewarding churches in the…