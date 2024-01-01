This ancient site is little more than a barely accessible archaeological dig, but it's an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to the 7th-century-BC Sabean civilisation. Far more interesting than the site itself are the finds in Wukro Museum.
Meqaber Ga'ewa
Rock-hewn Churches of Tigray
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.74 MILES
There's nowhere on earth quite like Abuna Yemata Guh. Although less impressive architecturally than most, the church is spectacularly sited within a cliff…
11.68 MILES
Rectangular in shape, with six massive free-standing pillars, this large and impressive 14th-century church (also known as Debre Tsion) is known for its…
4.61 MILES
Architecturally speaking, this 10th-century church is one of Tigray’s finest. It’s large and cruciform in shape, with cruciform pillars and…
16.64 MILES
Although an unsightly green from the outside, this impressive, cross-shaped church is known for its architectural features (cruciform pillars, arches and…
18.24 MILES
This church or ‘church within a church’ has an exceptional brown-and-white, Aksumite-style facade fronting its inner rock-hewn section. The bright, modern…
12.27 MILES
In a pretty valley south of Hawzien and signposted off the Megab-Wukro road, Maryam Papaseit is one of the most accessible and rewarding churches in the…
14.47 MILES
Also known as Adi Kesho, after its location, this is one of Tigray’s oldest, tallest and finest rock-hewn churches. Its exterior and interior walls are…
20.42 MILES
Though not visited very often, this is considered one of Gheralta’s finest churches. The cruciform plan is hewn into a dome-like rock and it has good…
Nearby Rock-hewn Churches of Tigray attractions
2.14 MILES
This crooked cruciform sandstone church is semi-monolithic and boasts beautiful cruciform pillars (notice the swirling sandstone laminae), cubical…
2.59 MILES
One of the best museums in Ethiopia's north, Wukro Museum begins with some displays on generators and electricity in Wukro, which are interesting enough,…
4.61 MILES
Architecturally speaking, this 10th-century church is one of Tigray’s finest. It’s large and cruciform in shape, with cruciform pillars and…
10.56 MILES
High atop the mountain and not visible from the ground below, this rectangular chapel has six freestanding pillars that support a ceiling carved with…
11.6 MILES
Built into a small outcrop rather than a big hill, this church feels like a tomb and may have been one before being converted. The 19th-century ‘new’…
11.68 MILES
Rectangular in shape, with six massive free-standing pillars, this large and impressive 14th-century church (also known as Debre Tsion) is known for its…
11.81 MILES
Atop a small but panoramic hill and behind an ugly 1960s facade sits this better-than-average rock-hewn church. It has thick cruciform pillars, small…
12.27 MILES
In a pretty valley south of Hawzien and signposted off the Megab-Wukro road, Maryam Papaseit is one of the most accessible and rewarding churches in the…