Mikael Barka

Atop a small but panoramic hill and behind an ugly 1960s facade sits this better-than-average rock-hewn church. It has thick cruciform pillars, small carved ceiling domes, a few paintings so faded you wouldn’t even see them if the priest didn’t point them out, and a solitary carving of a foot. Be sure to pop into the adjoining nunnery. It’s 18km from Wukro – you’ll instinctively know which hill it is when you round the bend. Reaching it involves a 15-minute climb.