Medhane Alem Kesho

Also known as Adi Kesho, after its location, this is one of Tigray’s oldest, tallest and finest rock-hewn churches. Its exterior and interior walls are roughly hewn, which only makes the elaborately carved coffered ceiling that much more special. Ask to watch them unlock the door from the inside: rather ingenious indeed! From the end of the 4WD track, it’s a steep-but-easy 10-minute climb to the church. From the highway, you can walk there in about an hour.