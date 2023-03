This tiny church, with its stooped doorway, is hewn into the top of a small bleached hill and is thought to date from the 8th century. It’s known for its 3m-high carved dome ceiling that resembles a himbasha (a favourite round bread of Tigrayans) and it’s believed by locals to be the stamp of God. It’s about 30 minutes’ walk from Medhane Alem Kesho and 15 minutes' walk from Petros We Paulos.