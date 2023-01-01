Only partly hewn, this wood, stone and mortar church, now out of service, is built on a steep ledge and is more interesting from the outside than in, though the old, rapidly deteriorating murals of saints and angels are delightfully unsophisticated. Behind the church the skulls of some former monks are lying around enjoying the view. It’s a five-minute climb up a rickety wooden ladder, much like those used at Ethiopian construction sites.

The new Petros We Paulos, carved into the rock after God told a local man to do it, is down below. Note that the priest’s home is closer to the highway than the church. He usually sends one of his children to open the doors.