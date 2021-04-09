City Centre

Explore City Centre

  • H

    Hotel Viru KGB Museum

    The Hotel Viru (1972) was not only Estonia’s first skyscraper, but literally the only place for tourists to stay in Tallinn at the time. Having all the…

  • R

    Rotermann Quarter

    With impressive contemporary architecture wedged between 19th-century brick warehouses, this development has transformed an outmoded (if historically very…

  • E

    Estonian National Library

    Construction commenced in 1985, but the Raine Karp–designed Estonian National Library wasn’t completed until 1993, making this exemplary Soviet structure…

  • A

    Architecture Museum

    A restored limestone warehouse – the former Rotermann Salt Store – houses this modest museum, displaying building and town models (many of them from…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout City Centre.

  • See

    Hotel Viru KGB Museum

    The Hotel Viru (1972) was not only Estonia’s first skyscraper, but literally the only place for tourists to stay in Tallinn at the time. Having all the…

  • See

    Rotermann Quarter

    With impressive contemporary architecture wedged between 19th-century brick warehouses, this development has transformed an outmoded (if historically very…

  • See

    Estonian National Library

    Construction commenced in 1985, but the Raine Karp–designed Estonian National Library wasn’t completed until 1993, making this exemplary Soviet structure…

  • See

    Architecture Museum

    A restored limestone warehouse – the former Rotermann Salt Store – houses this modest museum, displaying building and town models (many of them from…