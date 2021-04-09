The Hotel Viru (1972) was not only Estonia’s first skyscraper, but literally the only place for tourists to stay in Tallinn at the time. Having all the…
Hotel Viru KGB Museum
The Hotel Viru (1972) was not only Estonia’s first skyscraper, but literally the only place for tourists to stay in Tallinn at the time. Having all the…
Rotermann Quarter
With impressive contemporary architecture wedged between 19th-century brick warehouses, this development has transformed an outmoded (if historically very…
Estonian National Library
Construction commenced in 1985, but the Raine Karp–designed Estonian National Library wasn’t completed until 1993, making this exemplary Soviet structure…
Architecture Museum
A restored limestone warehouse – the former Rotermann Salt Store – houses this modest museum, displaying building and town models (many of them from…