On the lower slopes of its high namesake hill, this elegant, minimalist horse image is the oldest chalk figure in Britain. Created during the Bronze Age, around 3000 years ago, by cutting metre-deep trenches out of the hill and filling them with blocks of chalk, it has been maintained by locals for centuries. Perhaps it was a display for the gods; it’s best seen from the air.

It’s a half-mile walk east through the fields from the hillside car park, signposted off the B4507.