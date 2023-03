Much older even than the nearby White Horse, this chambered neolithic long barrow measures over 50m long. Fourteen human skeletons discovered within it were interred here more than 5000 years ago; the 87-mile Ridgeway on which it stands is thought to have been in use as a path even then. Sadly, the barrow’s impressive entrance is sealed, so you can’t explore inside.

It’s a 1.4-mile walk southwest from the White Horse Hill car park.