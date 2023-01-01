England’s largest Iron Age hill fort, dating from around 300 BC, sprawls across 13 (overgrown) hectares above Uley. A 1.1-mile perimeter track leads around its ramparts, with fabulous views over Uley and the Severn Vale. A steep footpath climbs up to the bury from the village church, while drivers can walk 100m here along an unsigned 100m track from a small car park on the B4066, 1 mile north of Uley.

From the car park, you can also follow the Cotswold Way a short distance north to Uley Long Barrow, a 3500 BC burial mound.