When work on grand, graceful Woodchester Mansion, off the B4066 3 miles north of Uley, was abandoned in the mid-1860s, the roof was on but the house was otherwise incomplete, and it has remained largely untouched ever since. Doors open to nowhere, fireplaces remain stuck halfway up walls, and corridors end at yawning drops. The house is also home to gruesome gargoyles, several ghosts, and an important colony of horseshoe bats, while marked trails lead through the surrounding parkland.