Slimbridge Wetland Centre

A pioneer in wetlands conservation, this 325-hectare reserve, beside the River Severn 5 miles northeast of Berkeley, is a haven for migratory and resident birds. Hides are scattered throughout, and an observation tower affords spectacular 360-degree views for potential sightings of 200-plus feathered species, ranging from visiting swallows, peregrine falcons, white-fronted geese and Bewick’s swans to hot-pink resident flamingos. Migratory birds visit in winter, while spring brings plenty of chicks.

Activities include guided walks, otter talks, and self-guided ‘canoe safaris’ (£7).