Dean Heritage Centre

This entertaining museum looks at everything from the Forest of Dean’s geology and wildlife to the Roman occupation, medieval hunting laws, cottage crafts, the arrival of the railways and coal mining. Attractions for kids include a mini-zoo with pigs, rabbits and weasels, ferret-walking sessions and an open-air Hungry Caterpillar trail. It’s also the main information point for the Forest, offering advice and maps for walking and biking routes.

It’s just outside Soudley, within the Forest of Dean’s eastern fringe.