A pre-Roman open-cast iron mine, overgrown with eerie moss-covered trees, Puzzlewood is a 6-hectare woodland web of paths, weird rock formations, tangled vines, rickety bridges, uneven steps and dark passageways, all seemingly designed to disorientate. Parts of hit TV shows Doctor Who and Merlin, as well as Star Wars The Force Awakens, were shot here. There’s a mile of pathways to explore and kids will love the farm animals. Find it a mile south of Coleford on the B4228.