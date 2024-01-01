Nympsfield Long Barrow

The Cotswolds

This 5000-year-old oval-shaped long barrow (earth mound) occupies a spectacular hilltop location. Successive excavations have uncovered at least 13 human skeletons inside its burial chambers, which now lie partly exposed, along with fragments of neolithic pottery. Signposted off the B4066, 2 miles north of Uley, it’s alongside the Cotswold Way.

Nearby The Cotswolds attractions

1. Uley Long Barrow

0.83 MILES

Just over a mile north of Uley, this well-preserved 37m-long chambered neolithic burial mound dates from 3500BC. The remains of around 15 interments have…

2. Woodchester Mansion

0.93 MILES

When work on grand, graceful Woodchester Mansion, off the B4066 3 miles north of Uley, was abandoned in the mid-1860s, the roof was on but the house was…

3. Uley Bury

1.61 MILES

England’s largest Iron Age hill fort, dating from around 300 BC, sprawls across 13 (overgrown) hectares above Uley. A 1.1-mile perimeter track leads…

4. Museum in the Park

4.23 MILES

Amid amenities like a leisure pool in Stroud’s municipal park, 800m northwest of the centre, this 18th-century mansion tells the history of the town and…

5. Slimbridge Wetland Centre

4.88 MILES

A pioneer in wetlands conservation, this 325-hectare reserve, beside the River Severn 5 miles northeast of Berkeley, is a haven for migratory and resident…

6. St Mary’s Church

6.86 MILES

Painswick centres on this fine 14th-century, Perpendicular Gothic wool church, surrounded by 18th-century tabletop tombs and clipped yew trees sculpted to…

7. Berkeley Castle

6.93 MILES

This superb red-stone castle has been home to the Berkeleys for nearly 900 years, and little has changed since it was built as a sturdy Norman fortress…

8. Dr Jenner’s House

6.95 MILES

This beautiful Queen Anne–style house, alongside Berkeley Castle, honours the life and work of Edward Jenner (1749–1823), the country doctor who…