This 5000-year-old oval-shaped long barrow (earth mound) occupies a spectacular hilltop location. Successive excavations have uncovered at least 13 human skeletons inside its burial chambers, which now lie partly exposed, along with fragments of neolithic pottery. Signposted off the B4066, 2 miles north of Uley, it’s alongside the Cotswold Way.
Nympsfield Long Barrow
The Cotswolds
