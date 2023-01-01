The private residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, a mile southwest of Tetbury, is famous for its exquisite, sustainable, organic gardens, which include rows of shape-clipped yews and a 'carpet garden' modelled on an oriental rug. Two-hour garden tours run on select summer days, detailed on the website and varying from 17 days in a month to just one. They usually sell out far in advance, but last-minute tickets are sometimes available through Highgrove Shop.