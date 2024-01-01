Abbey House Gardens

Wiltshire

Beautifully kept, 2-hectare gardens featuring neatly clipped hedges, a herb garden, a waterfall and colourful English country cottage–style blooms.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Steam rising off the hot mineral water in the Great Bath, part of the Roman Baths in Bath, UK

    Roman Baths

    18.08 MILES

    Welcome to one of Northern Europe's most significant Roman sites. Today more than a million visitors a year come to see its historic finds, atmospheric…

  • Gloucester Gloucestershire UK 1st JULY 2019 Iconic and historic Gloucester Cathedral with tourists ; Shutterstock ID 1443426806; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Gloucester Cathedral

    20.53 MILES

    Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…

  • The West Kennet Long Barrow is part of the Avebury Neolithic complex in Wiltshire.

    Avebury Stone Circle

    15 MILES

    With a diameter of 348m, Avebury is the largest stone circle in the world. It's also one of the oldest, dating from 2500 to 2200 BC. Today, more than 30…

  • bow of the SS Great Britain in Bristol harbour, UK; Shutterstock ID 81738850; Your name (First / Last): James Smart; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: LP.com destination image for Akureyri

    Brunel's SS Great Britain

    23.96 MILES

    This mighty, innovative steamship was designed by engineering genius Isambard Kingdom Brunel in 1843. You get to wander the galley, surgeon's quarters and…

  • Tintern Abbey, Wales

    Tintern Abbey

    26.1 MILES

    The haunting riverside ruins of this sprawling monastic complex have inspired poets and artists through the centuries, most notably William Wordsworth,…

  • The view from No 1 Royal Crescent

    No 1 Royal Crescent

    18 MILES

    For a glimpse into the splendour and razzle-dazzle of Georgian life, head for the beautifully restored house at No 1 Royal Crescent, given to the city by…

  • Chepstow Castle

    Chepstow Castle

    25.18 MILES

    Imposing Chepstow Castle perches atop a limestone cliff overhanging the river, guarding the main river crossing from England into South Wales. It is one…

  • M Shed

    M Shed

    23.56 MILES

    Set amid the iconic cranes of Bristol's dockside, this impressive museum is a treasure trove of memorabilia. It's divided into four main sections: People,…

Nearby Wiltshire attractions

1. Malmesbury Abbey

0.06 MILES

Malmesbury Abbey is a blend of ruin and living church, with a somewhat turbulent history. Notable features include the Norman doorway decorated with…

2. Highgrove

4.37 MILES

The private residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, a mile southwest of Tetbury, is famous for its exquisite, sustainable, organic…

4. Market House

4.46 MILES

Tetbury's 17th-century Market House, perched on stone pillars that seem to bulge under its weight, stands on the central market square. Markets take place…

5. Amphitheatre

10.24 MILES

Very little now remains of Corinium (Roman Cirencester), but you can still admire the (very) grassed-over contours of one of the largest amphitheatres in…

6. Cirencester Park

10.58 MILES

Unusually for a stately home, the mansion of the Earl of Bathurst sits right on the western edge of town, hidden by what’s said to be Britain’s tallest…

7. New Brewery Arts

10.64 MILES

At this very central converted Victorian brewery, you can pop in to over a dozen craft studios and observe jewellers, sculptors, glass-blowers and so on…

8. Corinium Museum

10.64 MILES

Most of this wonderful modern museum is, of course, dedicated to Cirencester’s Roman past; reconstructed rooms, videos and interactive displays bring the…