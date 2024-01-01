Beautifully kept, 2-hectare gardens featuring neatly clipped hedges, a herb garden, a waterfall and colourful English country cottage–style blooms.
Abbey House Gardens
Wiltshire
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.08 MILES
Welcome to one of Northern Europe's most significant Roman sites. Today more than a million visitors a year come to see its historic finds, atmospheric…
20.53 MILES
Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…
15 MILES
With a diameter of 348m, Avebury is the largest stone circle in the world. It's also one of the oldest, dating from 2500 to 2200 BC. Today, more than 30…
23.96 MILES
This mighty, innovative steamship was designed by engineering genius Isambard Kingdom Brunel in 1843. You get to wander the galley, surgeon's quarters and…
26.1 MILES
The haunting riverside ruins of this sprawling monastic complex have inspired poets and artists through the centuries, most notably William Wordsworth,…
18 MILES
For a glimpse into the splendour and razzle-dazzle of Georgian life, head for the beautifully restored house at No 1 Royal Crescent, given to the city by…
25.18 MILES
Imposing Chepstow Castle perches atop a limestone cliff overhanging the river, guarding the main river crossing from England into South Wales. It is one…
23.56 MILES
Set amid the iconic cranes of Bristol's dockside, this impressive museum is a treasure trove of memorabilia. It's divided into four main sections: People,…
Nearby Wiltshire attractions
0.06 MILES
Malmesbury Abbey is a blend of ruin and living church, with a somewhat turbulent history. Notable features include the Norman doorway decorated with…
4.37 MILES
The private residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, a mile southwest of Tetbury, is famous for its exquisite, sustainable, organic…
3. Church of St Mary the Virgin & St Mary Magdalen
4.38 MILES
The Georgian Gothic Church of St Mary the Virgin & St Mary Magdalen has a towering spire (a 19th-century replica of the medieval original) and a wonderful…
4.46 MILES
Tetbury's 17th-century Market House, perched on stone pillars that seem to bulge under its weight, stands on the central market square. Markets take place…
10.24 MILES
Very little now remains of Corinium (Roman Cirencester), but you can still admire the (very) grassed-over contours of one of the largest amphitheatres in…
10.58 MILES
Unusually for a stately home, the mansion of the Earl of Bathurst sits right on the western edge of town, hidden by what’s said to be Britain’s tallest…
10.64 MILES
At this very central converted Victorian brewery, you can pop in to over a dozen craft studios and observe jewellers, sculptors, glass-blowers and so on…
10.64 MILES
Most of this wonderful modern museum is, of course, dedicated to Cirencester’s Roman past; reconstructed rooms, videos and interactive displays bring the…