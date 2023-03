While Neolithic settlers probably only visited Scilly sporadically, by the Iron Age settlers had arrived and made a life here, eking out a living by fishing and farming. The remains of one of their villages can still be seen on the edge of Halangy Down, consisting of one large courtyard house and several smaller roundhouses dating from around 200 BC, complete with hearths and exterior walls.

Like their modern-day descendants, they clearly liked a good sea view, even in the Iron Age.