This idyllic cove ticks pretty much all the boxes you can think of: sand, slipway, translucent blue water and tall cliffs – not to mention that all-important Poldark connection (Ross was seen taking a dip here in season one). You can swim here too, but just take care as the currents can be strong. There's a sweet beach-shack cafe too, ideal for a post-swim hot chocolate.

You can drive down to the cove, but that's cheating – and you'd miss out on the wonderful walk from Porthcurno.