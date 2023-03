A beach for the active: this attractive rocky cove is backed by high cliffs and sits in a remote spot along the coast path in the far west of Penwith, roughly halfway between Porthcurno and Porthgwarra, and not far from the village of St Levan. There's no road access; the trail down is steep and there's a bit of a scramble at the end, but if you make the effort, you'll be rewarded with few crowds and secluded swimming.