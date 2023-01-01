Penberth Cove

Cut into the cliffside, this steep cove looks inescapably romantic, with its little cluster of stone-walled cottages and a steep slipway sliding down into the blue Atlantic. It's best accessed from the west along the coast path from Porthcurno; the path down from the cliffs is extremely steep, but you can walk back up the main valley to Treen.

It's another corner of Penwith that's had a fresh dose of fame thanks to the BBC's Poldark adaptation – Ross is seen swimming here while being spied on by saucy Demelza.