It's a bit of a walk from Land's End, but this remote, rocky cove is an old favourite if you fancy a bit of seclusion away from the crowds (or most of them, at least). Head south from the headland for about 1.6 miles, and you'll spy the stony path down into the cove. The swimming is generally good, but the waves can be very strong, so take care. Otherwise, there's plenty of sand and rock pools to investigate.