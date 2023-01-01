Porthcurno Telegraph Museum

This fascinating museum charts the unlikely tale of Porthcurno's role in transatlantic telecommunications. In 1870 an underwater cable was laid here, which enabled telegraph messages to be sent as far as Bombay in less than a minute. Over the next century, 14 cables ran into Porthcurno, carrying a good chunk of Britain's global telecommunications. The telegraph station was decommissioned in 1970. The museum explores the story in imaginative ways, with interactive morse-code kits, vintage equipment, archive footage and so on.

You can also explore a network of underground tunnels that were built here during WWII. There's also a good cafe for lunch.

Visitors to the Minack receive a 20% discount on museum admission.