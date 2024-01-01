For many day-trippers to St Mary's, Hugh Town's big, sandy, south-facing beach is as far as they ever explore – and it's hard to blame them. It's a fine beach, good for sunbathing and swimming, and close to all the facilities you could wish for – although obviously it's a busy old place in summer.
Porthcressa
Isles of Scilly
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Isles of Scilly attractions
