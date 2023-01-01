Bant's Carn

One of the best-preserved Neolithic chamber tombs in the Scilly Islands, on the northwest side of the island on the edge of Halangy Down. It's still largely in its original form, covered with a grassy mound, with a hobbit-sized entrance – and an interesting comparison to the exposed tombs you'll find on the mainland around the Penwith Peninsula. It dates from between 3000 BC and 4500 BC, and was probably the burial site of an important chieftain or notable family.