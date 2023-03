Perched on the hill to the west of Hugh Town, this forbidding fort has a history stretching back almost 350 years. Though it was begun in Tudor times, the present fort largely dates from the 17th and 18th centuries, and its walls, barracks and stone fortifications would have presented a formidable deterrent to would-be invaders. Though some of the fort is privately owned, you can walk most of the length of the walls, and explore a few storehouses and gun batteries.