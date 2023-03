For the best views on the island, hike up to the top of Watch Hill, from where you can drink in a panorama right across the archipelago. It's a truly glorious spot to sit and watch the sunset, but – in the words of the locals – it can be hellish windy up top.

The hill gets its name from the days of the tall ships, when watchers would sit on the summit and look out for masts, and then signal down to pilots who would row out to meet the ships.