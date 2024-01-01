It might not be immediately obvious to the unschooled eye, but sprawling over this hilly heathland is a vast Neolithic burial site – one of the largest of its kind in northern Europe. It's thought that chieftains, shamans and notable warriors were buried here; stone cairns mark the gravesites.
Shipman Head Down
Isles of Scilly
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.29 MILES
Tresco's key attraction – and one of Scilly's must-see gems – is this subtropical estate, laid out in 1834 on the site of a 12th-century Benedictine…
0.9 MILES
Bryher is fringed by fabulous beaches, but Rushy Bay is the largest – and many would say the loveliest. South-facing and sheltered by the hummock of Watch…
3.03 MILES
On the remote north side of the island, this large expanse of sand is aptly named – it's great indeed, both in size and scenery. It feels wonderfully…
0.28 MILES
For the best views on the island, hike up to the top of Watch Hill, from where you can drink in a panorama right across the archipelago. It's a truly…
2.83 MILES
While Neolithic settlers probably only visited Scilly sporadically, by the Iron Age settlers had arrived and made a life here, eking out a living by…
2.82 MILES
One of the best-preserved Neolithic chamber tombs in the Scilly Islands, on the northwest side of the island on the edge of Halangy Down. It's still…
1.74 MILES
This tiny island really is for Robinson Crusoes. It's been abandoned since 1855, and now the only signs that anyone ever lived here are a few crumbling…
28.22 MILES
Perched on a rocky reef, 1.25 miles out to sea from Land's End, this famous lighthouse is a marvel of maritime engineering. Built to warn ships away from…
Nearby Isles of Scilly attractions
