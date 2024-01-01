Shipman Head Down

Isles of Scilly

It might not be immediately obvious to the unschooled eye, but sprawling over this hilly heathland is a vast Neolithic burial site – one of the largest of its kind in northern Europe. It's thought that chieftains, shamans and notable warriors were buried here; stone cairns mark the gravesites.

  • Tresco Abbey Gardens in the Scilly Isles; Shutterstock ID 637439833; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 637439833

    Tresco Abbey Garden

    1.29 MILES

    Tresco's key attraction – and one of Scilly's must-see gems – is this subtropical estate, laid out in 1834 on the site of a 12th-century Benedictine…

  • Path to Rushy Bay beach in Bryher.

    Rushy Bay

    0.9 MILES

    Bryher is fringed by fabulous beaches, but Rushy Bay is the largest – and many would say the loveliest. South-facing and sheltered by the hummock of Watch…

  • Great Bay

    Great Bay

    3.03 MILES

    On the remote north side of the island, this large expanse of sand is aptly named – it's great indeed, both in size and scenery. It feels wonderfully…

  • Watch Hill

    Watch Hill

    0.28 MILES

    For the best views on the island, hike up to the top of Watch Hill, from where you can drink in a panorama right across the archipelago. It's a truly…

  • Halangy Down

    Halangy Down

    2.83 MILES

    While Neolithic settlers probably only visited Scilly sporadically, by the Iron Age settlers had arrived and made a life here, eking out a living by…

  • Bant's Carn

    Bant's Carn

    2.82 MILES

    One of the best-preserved Neolithic chamber tombs in the Scilly Islands, on the northwest side of the island on the edge of Halangy Down. It's still…

  • Samson

    Samson

    1.74 MILES

    This tiny island really is for Robinson Crusoes. It's been abandoned since 1855, and now the only signs that anyone ever lived here are a few crumbling…

  • Longships Lighthouse

    Longships Lighthouse

    28.22 MILES

    Perched on a rocky reef, 1.25 miles out to sea from Land's End, this famous lighthouse is a marvel of maritime engineering. Built to warn ships away from…

