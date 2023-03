This tiny island really is for Robinson Crusoes. It's been abandoned since 1855, and now the only signs that anyone ever lived here are a few crumbling cottages, all but swallowed up by the bracken and gorse. It feels fantastically isolated, and is a great location for bird-spotting. Day trips to the island can be arranged through the boatyard on Bryher.

At low tide the remains of ancient fields swamped during the last ice age become visible at Samson Flats.