On the remote north side of the island, this large expanse of sand is aptly named – it's great indeed, both in size and scenery. It feels wonderfully unspoilt, and the quality of the water is incredible. At low tide it joins up with its neighbour Little Bay, and from the western end you can cross to White Island.

Along the cliffs from Great Bay is the island's famous red-and-white-striped Day Mark, a navigation aid dating to 1683.