For many years, in the days before tourism, flower-growing and fishing were the industries that sustained life on this outlying island. Based at Churchtown Farm, this flower farm continues the island's horticultural tradition, sending out scented blooms daily to florists all over the UK – particularly scented narcissi, the traditional island flower. You can visit the farm to buy flowers, and if they're not too busy, pop in for a quick tour of the fields.