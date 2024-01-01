Troytown Maze

Isles of Scilly

The coast path around St Agnes leads to this concentric maze of stones that’s thought to be around two centuries old, but might be based on a prehistoric original.

    Tresco Abbey Garden

    4.02 MILES

    Tresco's key attraction – and one of Scilly's must-see gems – is this subtropical estate, laid out in 1834 on the site of a 12th-century Benedictine…

  • Path to Rushy Bay beach in Bryher.

    Rushy Bay

    3.86 MILES

    Bryher is fringed by fabulous beaches, but Rushy Bay is the largest – and many would say the loveliest. South-facing and sheltered by the hummock of Watch…

  • Great Bay

    Great Bay

    6.02 MILES

    On the remote north side of the island, this large expanse of sand is aptly named – it's great indeed, both in size and scenery. It feels wonderfully…

  • Watch Hill

    Watch Hill

    4.55 MILES

    For the best views on the island, hike up to the top of Watch Hill, from where you can drink in a panorama right across the archipelago. It's a truly…

  • Halangy Down

    Halangy Down

    3.5 MILES

    While Neolithic settlers probably only visited Scilly sporadically, by the Iron Age settlers had arrived and made a life here, eking out a living by…

  • Bant's Carn

    Bant's Carn

    3.5 MILES

    One of the best-preserved Neolithic chamber tombs in the Scilly Islands, on the northwest side of the island on the edge of Halangy Down. It's still…

  • Samson

    Samson

    3.02 MILES

    This tiny island really is for Robinson Crusoes. It's been abandoned since 1855, and now the only signs that anyone ever lived here are a few crumbling…

  • Longships Lighthouse

    Longships Lighthouse

    29.72 MILES

    Perched on a rocky reef, 1.25 miles out to sea from Land's End, this famous lighthouse is a marvel of maritime engineering. Built to warn ships away from…

1. Periglis

0.43 MILES

In terms of size, St Agnes' beaches can't quite compare to some of the other islands, but if it's seclusion you want, then the island delivers it in…

2. Wingletang Down

0.59 MILES

Covering much of the southern part of St Agnes, this bracken-strewn heath is littered with prehistoric remains, although they can be tricky to find among…

3. Covean Beach

0.6 MILES

A small pocket of sand and rocks, and a prime location for rock-pooling at low tide.

4. Gugh

0.94 MILES

Pronounced goo, this small island can be reached from St Agnes via a sandbar at low tide. It's famous for its Bronze Age remains and the slanting 3m-high…

5. Garrison

2.22 MILES

Perched on the hill to the west of Hugh Town, this forbidding fort has a history stretching back almost 350 years. Though it was begun in Tudor times, the…

6. Porthcressa

2.37 MILES

For many day-trippers to St Mary's, Hugh Town's big, sandy, south-facing beach is as far as they ever explore – and it's hard to blame them. It's a fine…

7. Isles of Scilly Museum

2.46 MILES

The small Isles of Scilly Museum explores the islands' history, with an eclectic mix of archaeological finds and artefacts from shipwrecks. Among the…

8. Buzza Hill

2.48 MILES

Climb the hill behind Hugh Town for a great sunset spot. There's also a small chamber tomb here.