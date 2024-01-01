The coast path around St Agnes leads to this concentric maze of stones that’s thought to be around two centuries old, but might be based on a prehistoric original.
Troytown Maze
Isles of Scilly
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.02 MILES
Tresco's key attraction – and one of Scilly's must-see gems – is this subtropical estate, laid out in 1834 on the site of a 12th-century Benedictine…
3.86 MILES
Bryher is fringed by fabulous beaches, but Rushy Bay is the largest – and many would say the loveliest. South-facing and sheltered by the hummock of Watch…
6.02 MILES
On the remote north side of the island, this large expanse of sand is aptly named – it's great indeed, both in size and scenery. It feels wonderfully…
4.55 MILES
For the best views on the island, hike up to the top of Watch Hill, from where you can drink in a panorama right across the archipelago. It's a truly…
3.5 MILES
While Neolithic settlers probably only visited Scilly sporadically, by the Iron Age settlers had arrived and made a life here, eking out a living by…
3.5 MILES
One of the best-preserved Neolithic chamber tombs in the Scilly Islands, on the northwest side of the island on the edge of Halangy Down. It's still…
3.02 MILES
This tiny island really is for Robinson Crusoes. It's been abandoned since 1855, and now the only signs that anyone ever lived here are a few crumbling…
29.72 MILES
Perched on a rocky reef, 1.25 miles out to sea from Land's End, this famous lighthouse is a marvel of maritime engineering. Built to warn ships away from…
Nearby Isles of Scilly attractions
0.43 MILES
In terms of size, St Agnes' beaches can't quite compare to some of the other islands, but if it's seclusion you want, then the island delivers it in…
0.59 MILES
Covering much of the southern part of St Agnes, this bracken-strewn heath is littered with prehistoric remains, although they can be tricky to find among…
0.6 MILES
A small pocket of sand and rocks, and a prime location for rock-pooling at low tide.
0.94 MILES
Pronounced goo, this small island can be reached from St Agnes via a sandbar at low tide. It's famous for its Bronze Age remains and the slanting 3m-high…
2.22 MILES
Perched on the hill to the west of Hugh Town, this forbidding fort has a history stretching back almost 350 years. Though it was begun in Tudor times, the…
2.37 MILES
For many day-trippers to St Mary's, Hugh Town's big, sandy, south-facing beach is as far as they ever explore – and it's hard to blame them. It's a fine…
2.46 MILES
The small Isles of Scilly Museum explores the islands' history, with an eclectic mix of archaeological finds and artefacts from shipwrecks. Among the…
2.48 MILES
Climb the hill behind Hugh Town for a great sunset spot. There's also a small chamber tomb here.