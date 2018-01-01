Port Isaac Padstow & Tintagel tour from Devon

This is a private tour for up to 7 people. You will be collected from your hotel or other accommodation for the trip to North Cornwall in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. The tour is available to all, but there are some steep hills to negotiate on foot, particularly at Port Isaac. Some elements of the Tintagel tour may not be suitable for all as the castle is only accessible by a narrow high Bridge, nevertheless there are many other sights to see. You will be collected from your hotel at an agreed time for the drive to Padstow. This bustling fishing port as a great choice of shops in its narrow streets, a busy harbour where you can take a ride on a speedboat, and great views of the estuary and beaches from the headland walk. Celebrity Chef Rick Stein has a number of restaurants in the town, plus his own fish and chip shop. Make sure to taste the Chough's Bakery Cornish Pasty. You will then take a short drive to Port Isaac. This tiny fishing village has found fame as 'Port Wenn' in the BBC TV series Doc Martin, and fans of the show will feel they know the village already. There is an excellent fish restaurant here, and it's also the home of Shanty singers the Fishermans Friends who mostly live and work in the Village. They often give free concerts on the slipway known as The Platt on a Friday evening but dates vary. You may be able to stay for a concert if the dates fit (at additional cost). The village is a delight to see in any event, but its a pretty stiff climb back up the hill.You will then move up the dramatic coast to Tintagel, where a visit to the remains of the 800 year old castle is a must, and you can imagine being a Knight of King Arthurs Round Table... or perhaps being rescued by one! Spectacular is the only description for the coastal scenery in this area. If time allows you will move on to Boscastle a further charming coastal village and maybe time for a cream tea before returning to your hotel.