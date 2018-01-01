Welcome to Plymouth
Bespoke Tour of Devon and Cornwall from Devon
Join onboard these private luxury tours around Devon and Cornwall (or further afield if you insist!)Admire the varied scenery, soak up the history and hear the colourful stories reflecting the character of the area your guide is proud to call home. You will be often taken off the regular tourist trail with a leisurely tour which can be tailored to appeal to your own interests.Your experience can be created with an emphasis on what you find most interesting and entertaining. Entry fees are included in the cost unless otherwise stated. Meals are at your own discretion and are not included. A maximum of 6 passengers can be accommodated in the car. Collection is from your accommodation at an agreed time to suit your location and the tour being taken.
1-Day Private Guided to Dartmoor from Devon
This is a private tour for up to 6 people. The itinerary can be adapted to suit the preferences of the tour party. You will be collected from your hotel or accommodation for the trip to Dartmoor in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. The tour is suitable for all, but an ability to walk a few hundred meters from the car will enhance your experience.The itinerary is flexible depending upon your preferences, but your driver guide will explain the fascinating history of the moor, and you'll visit one of the famous granite tours, where you can climb up to see fantastic views of the surrounding area. The choice of tor will depend on the guests wishes and abilities, so can range from a stiff climb, to a single step up just a few meters from the car for those who are unable to scale the hills. You will go to Princetown, location of the infamous Dartmoor prison, and visit the Prison museum (admission included) to hear stories of escapes attempts and dastardly deeds, followed by a lunch stop at a cafe or country pub, depending on your preference (meals not included in the price). You will then visit other areas of Dartmoor including Postbridge, Widdecombe in the Moor (made famous in the song 'Uncle Tom Cobley' before you visit a working farm to see what its like to be a modern day farmer on Dartmoor (activity on the farm depends on the season and the current tasks being undertaken on the day), before having the chance to sample a delicious Devon cream tea for extra cost. It will then be time to take you back to your hotel.
1-day Private Tour of Poldark Locations from Devon
This is a luxury Private tour for up to 6 people. You'll be picked up in a Land Rover Discovery from your hotel for our journey reliving the life, times and locations for Ross Poldark's epic tales.First stop is historic Charlestown which was used to depict Truro in the show. The old port and tall ships are sure to transport your mind back to the times of Ross Poldark. You'll then head for Church Cove, Gunwalloe. This attractive sandy cove is overlooked by the tiny church of St Wynwaloe, dating from the 13th century. The cove was the location for the night time ship wreck scene, which relived the coves real smuggling history.After lunch (not included) the next location is beautiful Porthgwarra Beach, location for the steamy skinny dipping scene from the series. Once a thriving fishing cove, the crystal clear sea and views from the coast path are exhilarating and you can still see the evidence of the smugglers of yesteryear.Departing Porthgwarra, you will take the short drive to Botallack, part of the Cornwall and West Devon mining world heritage site, and location for many of the iconic scenes with the mining engine houses perched precariously on the cliff edge. You're able here to take the short walk along the very cliffs featured in the series to Levant for a tour of the working engine house.
Port Isaac Padstow & Tintagel tour from Devon
This is a private tour for up to 7 people. You will be collected from your hotel or other accommodation for the trip to North Cornwall in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. The tour is available to all, but there are some steep hills to negotiate on foot, particularly at Port Isaac. Some elements of the Tintagel tour may not be suitable for all as the castle is only accessible by a narrow high Bridge, nevertheless there are many other sights to see. You will be collected from your hotel at an agreed time for the drive to Padstow. This bustling fishing port as a great choice of shops in its narrow streets, a busy harbour where you can take a ride on a speedboat, and great views of the estuary and beaches from the headland walk. Celebrity Chef Rick Stein has a number of restaurants in the town, plus his own fish and chip shop. Make sure to taste the Chough's Bakery Cornish Pasty. You will then take a short drive to Port Isaac. This tiny fishing village has found fame as 'Port Wenn' in the BBC TV series Doc Martin, and fans of the show will feel they know the village already. There is an excellent fish restaurant here, and it's also the home of Shanty singers the Fishermans Friends who mostly live and work in the Village. They often give free concerts on the slipway known as The Platt on a Friday evening but dates vary. You may be able to stay for a concert if the dates fit (at additional cost). The village is a delight to see in any event, but its a pretty stiff climb back up the hill.You will then move up the dramatic coast to Tintagel, where a visit to the remains of the 800 year old castle is a must, and you can imagine being a Knight of King Arthurs Round Table... or perhaps being rescued by one! Spectacular is the only description for the coastal scenery in this area. If time allows you will move on to Boscastle a further charming coastal village and maybe time for a cream tea before returning to your hotel.
Plymouth & Dartmoor 1-Day Private Tour from Devon
This tour is for a maximum of 7 people in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. You will be collected from your hotel by your local guide, and you will journey to Plymouth where you will step on to the world famous Plymouth Hoe with its panoramic views and stunning historical significance. Hear about Drake and the Armada, see Smeatons Tower the iconic lighthouse which once stood on the fearsome Eddystone reef 14 miles offshore as well as numerous other tales of this great seafaring City. You then arrive at the Barbican visiting the Mayflower Steps and museum, seeing the Elizabethan House and visiting the place where it is said the Pilgrim fathers had their last meal before setting out for the new world in 1620.Next your guide will drive you to the historic Royal William Yard, the stunning collection of grade one listed buildings that used to supply the provisions for the Royal Navy. A short walk visits places of real historic significance, including the spot where a voyage once left which changed the whole understanding of the world. Lunch taken here or en route depending upon your preferences (not included in the price). Set off for Dartmoor and your driver guide will explain the history of the moor, and you will visit one of the famous granite tors, where you can climb up to see fantastic views of the surrounding area. The choice of tor will depend on the guests wishes and abilities, so can range from a stiff climb, to a single step up just a few meters from the car for those who are unable to scale the hills. You'll go to Princetown, location of the infamous Dartmoor prison, and hear stories of escapes attempts and dastardly deeds and then visit other areas of Dartmoor including Postbridge, before returning to your hotel.
Historic Plymouth 1-day private tour from Devon
This tour is for a maximum of 7 people in a luxury Land Rover Discovery. You will be collected from your hotel by your local guide, and you will journey to Plymouth where you will step on to the world famous Plymouth Hoe with its panoramic views and stunning historical significance. Hear about Drake and the Armada, see Smeatons Tower the iconic lighthouse which once stood on the fearsome Eddystone reef 14 miles offshore as well as numerous other tales of this great seafaring City. You then arrive at the Barbican visiting the Mayflower Steps and museum, seeing the Elizabethan House and visiting the place where it is said the Pilgrim fathers had their last meal before setting out for the new world in 1620. Next your guide will drive you to the historic Royal William Yard, the stunning collection of grade one listed buildings that used to supply the provisions for the Royal Navy. A short walk visits places of real historic significance, including the spot where a voyage once left which changed our whole understanding of the world around. Lunch at one of the many excellent eateries at the RWY (not included in the price). You've got a fantastic choice for the afternoon (subject to availability included in the price, to be pre-booked). Choose from the following options:• Tour of the historic Naval dockyard including a rare opportunity to go on board a decommissioned nuclear submarine• Guided tour of the Plymouth Gin Distillery, one of the oldest in the world• Visit of the historic Mount Edgcumbe with its grade one listed landscape and centuries of history and maybe try your hand at divining• Sightseeing trip on Plymouth Sound, viewing the City from the sea, and seeing the modern day fleet at the Devonport Royal Naval BaseAfterwards, depending on time and hotel location there may be a chance to visit some other significant sites, before returning to your hotel.