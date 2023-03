East Devon's history emerges here, from the town's connections to crime novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to the incisive Victorian diarist Peter Orlando Hutchinson. There are also impressive displays of Triassic-era fossils (including a tooth-studded jaw of a reptile that predated the dinosaur), and of local, handmade lace (known as Honiton lace) – look out for the intricate collar worn by Queen Victoria.