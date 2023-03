You get more than a whiff of southern Europe on these winery tours that take in south-facing slopes, neatly staked vines and the heady aroma of fermenting grapes. The hour-long strolls end with a tutored tasting of four wines, including a fruity red, a fresh rosé, a dry white and a Devon sparkling. Book ahead. Pebblebed is 1.5 miles east of Topsham.

If you miss a tour, head for the Topsham wine cellar and sample the vintages there.