For a sense of what life's like on the farms tucked into East Devon's red-soil hills, head to one of the auctions at Exeter Livestock Market. Join farmers leaning on the showing rings’ circular rails, while the auctioneer’s sing-song chant raises the price. Then have lunch with the buyers and sellers in the on-site eatery. Full of ripe smells and specialised language (prime stock and store stock, suckler cows and breeding bulls), it’s an authentic insight into rural Devon life.
Exeter Livestock Market
Exeter
Share