For a sense of what life's like on the farms tucked into East Devon's red-soil hills, head to one of the auctions at Exeter Livestock Market. Join farmers leaning on the showing rings’ circular rails, while the auctioneer’s sing-song chant raises the price. Then have lunch with the buyers and sellers in the on-site eatery. Full of ripe smells and specialised language (prime stock and store stock, suckler cows and breeding bulls), it’s an authentic insight into rural Devon life.