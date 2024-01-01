Topsham Museum

East Devon

Artefacts from Topsham's salty past fill this 17th-century waterfront building, including model sailing ships, shipwrights' tools and tublike historic boats. There's also a surprising Vivien Leigh room (she was the sister-in-law of the museum's founder), where memorabilia includes the nightdress the film star wore in Gone with the Wind.

