This quirky 16-sided cottage was built in 1796 so two spinster cousins could display a mass of curiosities acquired on their 10-year European grand tour. Its glass alcoves, low lintels and tiny doorways mean it's like clambering through a doll's house. Highlights are a delicate feather frieze in the drawing room and a gallery smothered with a thousand seashells. The house is 2 miles north of Exmouth; bus 57 (£2.20, five minutes, every 15 minutes) runs close by.